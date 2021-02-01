STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami assures to set up welfare board to uplift Valayar community

He said that the kings from the community were renowned philanthropists. “People from the community have taken farming as a major occupation.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing a conference of Valayar community members in Madurai on Sunday

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami assured that a welfare board would be formed for uplifting Valayar community. Addressing Valayar Vazhvurimai conference, organised by Veera Mutharaiyar Munnetra Sangam here on Sunday, drew historical references and lauded the community for their contribution to Sangam literature.

He said that the kings from the community were renowned philanthropists. “People from the community have taken farming as a major occupation. Being a farmer myself, I am proud of them and can relate with their needs,” he said. Palaniswami said that a statue of Veera Mutharaiyar would be installed in Valayarkulam and Anaiyur after getting due permission.

He noted that as announced in the Assembly, the foundation stone for the memorial of Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar was laid by him in Tiruchy. He recalled that former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had brought various farmer- friendly schemes and that she took up legal fights and succeeded in Cauvery and Mullaiperiyar issues.

“She had implemented rainwater harvesting to augment the groundwater table, which is the primary source of water for farming. In the same lines, the ‘Amma government’ led by me, has implemented Kudimaramathu scheme across the State. Further, the Cauvery Delta region has also been declared a Protected Special Agriculture Zone,” he said.

Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery
The Chief Minister said that to rehabilitate and rejuvenate Cauvery river, ‘Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery’ project to the tune of Rs  10,700 has been undertaken by the ‘Amma government’. “Works are underway for Godavari-Cauveri river linking project. “If water is diverted from Cauvery to Gundar, districts including Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram would flourish. As part of the first phase of the plan, `6,800-croreworth works have been commenced. Further, Kallanai canal, which has not been rejuvenated in a long time, would be renovated at a cost of Rs  2,700 crore soon,” he said.

