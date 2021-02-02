77 scholars awarded; Dinamani receives SP Aditanar Award

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday presented State government awards for the year 2020, Tiruvalluvar Award for 2021, Chithirai Tamil New Year Awards for 2020 and Tamil Chemmal Awards for 2020 to 77 personalities.Dinamani won the SP Aditanar Award for dailies. It was received by the daily’s editor K Vaidyanathan and Head of TN operations of TNIE Group, Siddharth Sonthalia.

On behalf of nonagenarian writer Ki Rajanarayanan (Ki Ra), his grandson Deepan received the UVeSa Award at a simple function in the secretariat. Kudiyarasu Janardhanan, son of Kadambur MR Janardhanan received the Anna Award (posthumously) from the Chief Minister. Desikan, son of Ulrike Nicholas, German scholar, received the GU Pope Award on behalf of his father.

The other awardees include: Former Minister HV Hande (Kambar Award), Poet Poovai Senguttuvan (Maha Kavi Bharathiyar Award), lyricist Arivumathi (Bharathidasan Award), VN Sami (Thiru Vi Ka Award), Ooran Adigal (Vallalar Award), Tamil scholar S Elumalai (Kabilar Award), VG Santhosam, president, VGP World Tamil Sangam (Thamizh Thaai Award) and Nagai Mukunthan (Sollin Selvar Award).

Former Minister Vaigai Chelvan (Thiruvalluvar Award), A Thamizhmagan Hussain (Periyar Award), Varahur A Arunachalam (Ambedkar Award), S Devaraj (Kamarajar Award), V Sethuramalingam (KAP Viswanatham Award), MA Syed Hussain alias Paaridasan (Umaru Pulavar Award), Tamil scholar M Vaithialingam (Elango Adigal Award), Professor T Mahalakshmi (Amma Literary Award), A Azhagesan (Singaravelar Award), Marai T Thayumanavan (Maraimalai Adigal Award), Tamil scholar KP Sellammal (Ayothi Dasa Pandithar Award), Tamil scholar Professor M Gnanapoongathai (Karaikkal Ammaiyar Award), Girigori James of Hong Kong (Veeramamunivar Award), Professor K Sivamani (Devaneya Pavanar Award) were also honoured. Ramanan, executive editor, Kalki magazine received the SP Aditanar Award for Tamil weeklies. R Sathasivam, editor, Senthamizh magazine received the SP Aditanar award for Tamil monthlies. Writer Jyothir Latha Girija, Swami Vimurthananda of Sri Ramakrishna Mutt, Ramki alias Ramakrishnan were among the 10 scholars who received the best translator award.