STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna varsity student moves plea over scrapping of 2 courses

Issue relates to differences in Union government’s insistence that the University follows only 49.5% reservation and not State’s 69% quota policy in admission

Published: 02nd February 2021 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University

Anna University. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A student of the Anna University has moved the Madras High Court on Monday challenging the decision of the premier University to scrap Biotechnology and Computational Biology M. Tech programmes for the academic year 2020-21.

The issue relates to differences in Central government’s insistence that the University follows only 49.5 per cent reservation and not the State’s 69 per cent quota policy in admission. During the hearing, advocate Saravanan Annadurai, representing the petitioner, made a mention seeking urgent hearing of the plea before Justice B Pugalendi.

According to the petitioner, R Chitra, the courses have been scrapped due to a difference of opinion between the University and the AICTE in following reservation in admission. The decision to scrap the course for the current academic year has left all applicants in a dire and dicey situation, she contended.

The students who have prepared hard for the course and taken the GAT-B examination are left to grapple with an empty future. It will not be out of place to point out that after the advent of the Covid-19, the demand for these courses had gone up, the petitioner said.

The Department of Biotechnology has followed 49.5 per cent reservation in all India admissions till last year, because it is a Central-sponsored course. Anna University is believed to have sought clarification from the State government over the reservation policy to be followed in admissions to these two programmes, said the petitioner.

The State directed the University to follow 69 per cent reservation, for which the department, which funds these courses, refused, and resulted in scrapping of the courses, said the petitioner.The matter was posted to be taken up on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna University
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp