CM launches 2GB free data scheme for college students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Giving effect to his announcement made three weeks ago, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday launched the scheme to provide 2GB free data per day to 9.69 lakh college students, at a simple function at the secretariat. Nine students received 2GB data cards. This free data will be given till April to help them take part in online classes.

Students studying in government and government-aided arts and science colleges, polytechnic and engineering colleges and students receiving scholarships in private colleges will get the data cards. It is being distributed through the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited. Higher Education Minister KP Anbazhagan, Revenue and IT Minister RB Udhayakumar, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan and senior officials were present on the occasion.