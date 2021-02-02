Financial aid of Rs 50 lakh announced for kin of SI killed in accident

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed his grief over the death of Sub Inspector V Balu attached to the Eral Police Station in Thoothukudi on Monday. The official died after his bike was knocked down by a cargo auto rickshaw, driven by a mechanic.

Palaniswami has announced a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Balu. He also announced Rs 2 lakh for constable Pon Subbaiah, who was injured in the accident. Balu’s family member has also been assured government employment. In another statement, the CM announced a financial aid of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of 30 police from various parts of the State, who died due to illness or in accidents.