Tamil Nadu reports 510 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; over 8000 people vaccinated

Chennai reported 142 cases and one death on the day. After 140 people were discharged, the city had only 1,584 active cases.

Published: 02nd February 2021 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 510 Covid-19 positive cases and four deaths on Tuesday, taking the tally to 8,39,352 and toll to 12,367. 

The State also vaccinated 8,058 healthcare workers and frontline workers.

Chennai reported 142 cases and one death on the day. After 140 people were discharged, the city had only 1,584 active cases.

Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 27, 17 and 33 cases respectively. Perambalur district reported zero cases while 23 districts reported less than 10 new cases.

One more person who returned from the United Kingdom tested positive for Covid. With this, the total number of UK returnees testing positive for the virus increased to 27. According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, the sample of the positive patient was sent to Instem Lab, Bengaluru for genome sequencing to ascertain if the patient had contracted the UK variant of the virus.

As many as 1,319 UK returnees arrived in Tamil Nadu between January 8 and February 2. Of them, 998 were traced and tested, with three are testing positive and 974 testings negative. The results of 21 passengers are awaited, the bulletin said. Two passengers, one each from West Bengal and Karnataka, who reached the State by road also tested positive for Covid.

The State tested 51,644 samples and 51,470 people on the day. After 521 people were discharged, the State had 4,517 active cases. All the deceased had comorbid conditions, the bulletin said.

One private lab, Huma Specialists Hospital and Research Centre in Nandanam, Chennai, has been temporarily removed from the ICMR list of approved labs for Covid-19 RT PCR testing.
Meanwhile, of the 8,058 people who were vaccinated on Tuesday, 7,951 received Covishield and 107 received Covaxin.

The State had the capacity to vaccinate 40,000 people on the day. Till date it has vaccinated over 1.20 lakh people.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar had a meeting with all deans of medical colleges, joint directors and deputy directors of health services in the presence of Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan via video conferencing. He discussed the status of the Covid-19 vaccine stock and action plans to increase vaccination.
 

