STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Chief Secretary assures HC of action on compensation for acquired land pending for years

The judge adjourned the plea to March 4  for the State to file a detailed report on the progress made.

Published: 03rd February 2021 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Appearing before the Madras High Court virtually on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan assured that measures would be taken to release pending compensations kept waiting for several years to people whose lands were acquired by the State for public purposes.

Justice N  Seshasayee, who was dealing with such cases, directed the appearance of the Chief Secretary on Wednesday because of the large number of cases pending at various levels of the courts.

"We have got cases where the government has entered or utilised the land without acquiring it. Today, we have a case in which lands were occupied for the Aliyar project for 35 years and converted for government purposes without even acquiring them," Justice Seshasayee said.

During the hearing, the justice told the Chief Secretary that according to his findings, which he has compiled into a 138-page book, "I have collected statistics of all the execution petitions pending in all the courts in the State. As per the report, the total arrears payable to various landowners comes to around Rs 1,053 crore."

In some of the cases even a meagre Rs 15,000 is pending under litigation, he added. The judge stressed to the Chief Secretary that since it is the Budget session it expected that some relief and allocations would be granted.

“It was about Rs 800 crore a few years back. Now it has swelled to Rs 1,053 crore," Justice Seshasayee added. Lamenting on the entire disbursal mechanism, the court said the State is neither acquiring the lands to be utilised for the purpose nor paying compensation to the landowners.

The judge adjourned the plea to March 4  for the State to file a detailed report on the progress made.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Rajeev Ranjan
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp