Central team takes stock of damage, farmers seek early compensation

Officials say enumeration & crop cutting experiments have been quickened to help farmers 

Published: 05th February 2021 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Around 1.01 lakh hectares of paddy was reportedly damaged in Thanjavur | Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: Farmers of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts urged the Central team inspecting crop damage owing to unseasonal rain, on Thursday to help them receive compensation at the earliest.The inter-ministerial team consisting of Paul Pandian, Fisheries Development Commissioner,

Shubham Garg, Assistant Director of Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Rananjay Singh, Regional officer, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, visited  Kaavaalippattin, Thippiyakkudi in Tiruvonam union, Nambivayal (Pattukkottai), Thuriayur  in Thanjavur district and inspected the crops affected by the unseasonal rain in January 2021. Showing the damaged crop to the team, farmers in Kaavaalippatti said they had spent Rs 30,000 per acre and crops were affected just when they were about to be harvested.

They urged the team to get them compensation at the earliest so that they could at least repay a part of the loans they take taken. The team members also scrutinised photographs of crop damage submitted by the Agriculture Department at Kaavaalippatti. Officials, led by State Director of Agriculture V Dakshinamoorthy and Collector M Govinda Rao briefed the team about the crop damage in the district. 
Around 1.01 lakh hectares of paddy, 3,700 hectares of groundnut and 880 hectares of blackgram were damaged in the district.

The enumeration of crop damage and crop cutting experiments have been quickened for getting claims under the crop insurance scheme, the officials said. The team later visited Thippiyakkudi, Nambivayal and Thuraiyur before proceeding to Tiruvarur district. In Tiruvarur district, the team inspected crop damage in Chithamboor, Karikkottai, Savalakkaran. Officials told the members that as many as 45,108 hectares of paddy in the district were damaged, affecting around 1.32 lakh farmers. 

Farmers’ protest will taste victory: Ayyakannu
Tiruchy: Farmer leader P Ayyakannu received a bicycle rally against the Centre’s farm laws in Tiruchy on Thursday. The rally, taken out by movement Makkal Pathai from Kanniyakumari to Chennai, passed the No. 1 toll gate area, where Ayyakannu interacted with the participants. He then told reporters that the protesters will succeed exactly like how the Jallikattu protesters succeeded a few years ago

