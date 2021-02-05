Underground chamber found at old temple in Aravakurichi

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: An underground cave-like chamber was discovered by HRCE Department officials while renovating the Mahabaleshwar temple at Malaikkovilur near Aravakurichi in Karur. When the structure, which is at least a 100 years old, started to fall apart, a proposal was sent to the department to renovate the temple and its corridors, following which officials began the work a few days ago.

While digging the ground at one part of the temple, workers discovered an underground passage leading to a cave-like chamber. They alerted the Nagampalli panchayat president Tamil Mani, who, in turn, informed the officials. HRCE district Assistant Commissioner Surya Narayanan, Karur Pasupatheeswarar Temple Executive Officer Shankaran inspected the cave.

Following a review, it will be decided whether the items will be handed over to the Tamil Archaeological and Museum Department or the temple, sources said. Manikandan, an octogenarian, said, “Around 50 years ago, there was a flood in Kudanganaru, which surrounded the temple. People working at the temple at that time would have placed these articles in the chamber and sealed it using a big rock.”