NGT appointment of Girija Vaidyanathan challenged in court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based environmental advocacy group Poovulagin Nanbargal has filed a Public Interest Litigation before the Madras High Court challenging the appointment of former chief secretary of Tamil Nadu Girija Vaidyanathan as an expert member of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Admitting the plea, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed the government and Girija Vaidyanathan to file their responses within six weeks.

According to the petitioner, the NGT Act prescribes a minimum administrative experience of 15 years, including five years in dealing with environmental matters in the Central or a State government.

But in violation of the provision, Girija, who does not possess five years of experience in handling environmental matters, has been appointed to the post, the NGO alleged.

Therefore, it wanted the court to call for the records pertaining to her appointment dated December 12 issued by the Union government and quash the same.