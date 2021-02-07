Farm laws: Farmers block roads across Tamil Nadu, many held

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: As many as 350 farmers were arrested when they staged road blockade in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur districts following a call made by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) against the three farm laws enacted by the BJP-led Union government. In Thanjavur, the farmers blocked the Gandhiji Road at Irwin Bridge. As traffic was disrupted, police arrested the protesting farmers.

In Tiruvarur, the farmers staged a road blockade near the traffic island located near the railway overbridge. The police arrested the protesters. Similar protests were held in nine other places including Tiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai, Koradacherry, Kottur and Nannilam. A total of 320 farmers were arrested in the district over the road blockade.

As many as 100 farmers carrying wooden ploughs staged a road blockade on Tiruchy-Karur bypass road in Tiruchy. They were all arrested and later released. Meanwhile, in Perambalur, Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam State Secretary R Raja Chidambaram led the protest held near the bus stand here. He said, “The government should repeal the three agricultural laws that greatly affect farmers. The Electricity Board should not be privatised and should continue to offer free electricity to farmers.”

Over 200 farmers were arrested in Thoothukudi over their protest against the farm laws. The farmers attached to Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam and CITU labourers resorted to road blockades at six places.

Members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, along with Congress and CPM cadre, staged a protest at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli. Police said 20 members of the Sangam were arrested.

In Krishnagiri district, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) members staged protests at two places – Ancheti and Pochampalli, said AIKS district secretary P Prakash. As many as 17 protestors were arrested and released by evening.

(With inputs from Tiruchy, Perambalur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Krishnagiri)