STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Farm laws: Farmers block roads across Tamil Nadu, many held

In Thanjavur, the farmers blocked the Gandhiji Road at Irwin Bridge. As traffic was disrupted, police arrested the protesting farmers.

Published: 07th February 2021 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

All India Road Blockade protest in Solidatary support with Delhi farmers protest organised by Various political party along with Farmers at Mount Road in Chennai on Saturday.

All India Road Blockade protest in Solidatary support with Delhi farmers protest organised by Various political party along with Farmers at Mount Road in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Satish babu)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR:  As many as 350 farmers were arrested when they staged road blockade in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur districts following a call made by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) against the three farm laws enacted by the BJP-led Union government. In Thanjavur, the farmers blocked the Gandhiji Road at Irwin Bridge. As traffic was disrupted, police arrested the protesting farmers.

In Tiruvarur, the farmers staged a road blockade near the traffic island located near the railway overbridge. The police arrested the protesters. Similar protests were held in nine other places including Tiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai, Koradacherry, Kottur and Nannilam. A total of 320 farmers were arrested in the district over the road blockade.

As many as 100 farmers carrying wooden ploughs staged a road blockade on Tiruchy-Karur bypass road in Tiruchy. They were all arrested and later released. Meanwhile, in Perambalur, Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam State Secretary R Raja Chidambaram led the protest held near the bus stand here. He said, “The government should repeal the three agricultural laws that greatly affect farmers. The Electricity Board should not be privatised and should continue to offer free electricity to farmers.”

Over 200 farmers were arrested in Thoothukudi over their protest against the farm laws. The farmers attached to Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam and CITU labourers resorted to road blockades at six places. 
Members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, along with Congress and CPM cadre, staged a protest at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli. Police said 20 members of the Sangam were arrested.

In Krishnagiri district, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) members staged protests at two places – Ancheti and Pochampalli, said AIKS district secretary P Prakash. As many as 17 protestors were arrested and released by evening.

(With inputs from Tiruchy, Perambalur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Krishnagiri)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu farmers farmers protests new farm laws
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp