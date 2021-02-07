STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 3 lakh aid for electrocution victims’ kin in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced Rs 3 lakh compensation to the kin of 12 persons who were electrocuted in various parts of the State recently.

Image used for representation (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced Rs 3 lakh compensation to the kin of 12 persons who were electrocuted in various parts of the State recently. K Selvarasu of Thennampadi village in Viralimalai taluk, Pudukkottai district, and A Pandiyaraj of Palavakkam village in Gummidipundi taluk, Tiruvallur district, died of electrocution.

Vijayalakshmi of Sevalkulam village and Vijayaraj of Vellakulam village in Thiruvenkadam, Tenkasi district, died after coming in contact with a live wire on the road. Similarly, two children of Baskar – Bargavi and Tamilselvan – of Ayyanarpuram in Pudukkottai taluk were accidently electrocuted while removing cables near their house.

7 police health centres to be upgraded soon
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced that seven police health centres in the State will be upgraded to 36-bedded hospitals with labs. Four health centres are functioning for police in Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy and Avadi. In addition, three clinics are functioning in St Thomas Mount, Salem and Tirunelveli for outpatients. “All the seven centres will be upgraded as 36-bedded hospitals, which will function 24 hours with facilities such as X-ray, ECG, ultrasound scan and CT scan centres,” the Chief Minister said in a statement. 

