Temple jumbos begin joy ride for rejuvenation camp in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/MADURAI/KARAIKAL: Trumpeting their way to Thekkampatti in Coimbatore distrct are temple elephants from across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

‘Avayambal’ from Mayuranathar Temple in Mayiladuthurai and ‘Deivanai’ from Subramaniasamy Temple in Tiruchendur are the first to reach the spot, a day before the 48-day annual rejuvenation camp commenced near Mettupalayam.

They were welcomed by performing a special pooja, weighed and offered bananas as ‘welcome treat’. Sources said that over 20 elephants are expected to attend the camp, which saw 28 participants the previous year.

The camp’s inauguration, which was scheduled for Monday morning, has been postponed to evening considering the availability of the HR&CE Minister Sevoor S Ramachandran. He is expected to reach the campsite after laying the foundation stone for development works at Maruthamalai Temple.

Forest Minister Dindigul Sreenivasan and Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani would also attend the event.

The elephants from Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, Thiruparankundram Subramaniyaswamy Temple and Alagarkoil Kallalagar Temple set out their journey to Thekkampatti on Sunday. The rejuvenation camp was supposed to held from December to January. However, due to the pandemic, it was postponed.

However, ‘Abirami’, the elephant of Shri Amirthagateswarar Temple in Thirukadaiyur, is unfortunately not going as it has foot lesions.