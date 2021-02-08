Three held for alleged links with Maoists in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

SALEM: Salem Rural police on Sunday arrested three persons for their alleged links with Maoists.

According to police, Manivasagam, suspected to be a Maoist, was shot dead in Ramamoorthy Nagar by Kerala police on October 28, 2019.

During his funeral, few of his supporters raised slogans against the government.

Deevattipatti police registered a case in connection with the incident. Six persons were arrested and remanded.

A year later, on Sunday morning, a special team of police arrested three more persons in the case.

​They were identified as S Selvaraj (55), former district secretary of CPI (ML), A Balan (41), state general secretary of Tamil Desiya Makkal Munnani, and G Srinivasan (66), Salem district president of Tamil Desiya Makkal Munnani.

