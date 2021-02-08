'Untouchability' wall in Tamil Nadu: Panel seeks action taken report

By PTI

COIMBATORE: The National Commission for Scheduled Caste has sought an action taken report (ATR) on the demolition of an 'untouchability wall' at Nadur in the district.

Also, the Commission sought action against the person for raising the wall and some officials.

In identical letters to the district Collector K Rajamani and district superintendent of police Arularasu, the Commission said a fringe outfit submitted another representation on February 2 for speedy action on its earlier petition forwarded in November last.

The Commission said it has so far not received any communication on the matter and requested that the ATR be furnished immediately.

Nadur near Mettupalayam was in the news in December 2019 following the death of 17 Dalits in the collapse of a 20-foot high wall of a house the owner of which was arrested and let on bail.

However, he constructed a higher wall which came to be called as the 'untouchability wall' by various organisations and political parties, and the fringe outfit demanded that it be razed down.