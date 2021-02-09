STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami to campaign in Ranipet, Vellore on Tuesday

At Senrampalli in KV Kuppam constituency, he will interact with office-bearers of Ilaignar Ilampengal Pasarai and IT wing of the party.

Published: 09th February 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: AIADMK joint coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is holding a poll campaign in Ranipet and Vellore districts on Tuesday followed by a tour in Tirupattur district the next day.
In the morning, Palaniswami will first stop at Ganapathi Nagar in Arakkonam Assembly constituency, where he will interact with women, followed by another interaction with office-bearers of Ilaignar Ilampengal Pasarai and IT wing of the party at Pandianallur in Sholingur constituency. He will address a public meeting at Muthukadai in Ranipet at noon before resuming the tour at Kanthaneri (Anaicut segment in Vellore district) in the afternoon, party sources said.

At Senrampalli in KV Kuppam constituency, he will interact with office-bearers of Ilaignar Ilampengal Pasarai and IT wing of the party. He will wind up the day’s programmes at a public meeting to be organised near Anna Kalaiarangam in Vellore city, the sources said.On Wednesday, Palaniswami will tour the neighbouring Tirupattur district, where he will campaign at Ambur Bypass Road, Vaniyambadi and Tirupattur town.

The party’s senior leaders, including Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister KC Veeramani, party’s zonal in-charge Mukkur N Subramanian, district secretaries S Ravi (Ranipet), T Velazhagan (Vellore Rural) and SRK Appu (Vellore Town) will also participate in the events, the sources added.The police have made elaborate security arrangements ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Elections TN assembly elections TN Assembly polls Edappadi K Palaniswami AIADMK Vellore Ranipet
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp