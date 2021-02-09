Palaniswami to campaign in Ranipet, Vellore on Tuesday

By Express News Service

VELLORE: AIADMK joint coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is holding a poll campaign in Ranipet and Vellore districts on Tuesday followed by a tour in Tirupattur district the next day.

In the morning, Palaniswami will first stop at Ganapathi Nagar in Arakkonam Assembly constituency, where he will interact with women, followed by another interaction with office-bearers of Ilaignar Ilampengal Pasarai and IT wing of the party at Pandianallur in Sholingur constituency. He will address a public meeting at Muthukadai in Ranipet at noon before resuming the tour at Kanthaneri (Anaicut segment in Vellore district) in the afternoon, party sources said.

At Senrampalli in KV Kuppam constituency, he will interact with office-bearers of Ilaignar Ilampengal Pasarai and IT wing of the party. He will wind up the day’s programmes at a public meeting to be organised near Anna Kalaiarangam in Vellore city, the sources said.On Wednesday, Palaniswami will tour the neighbouring Tirupattur district, where he will campaign at Ambur Bypass Road, Vaniyambadi and Tirupattur town.

The party’s senior leaders, including Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister KC Veeramani, party’s zonal in-charge Mukkur N Subramanian, district secretaries S Ravi (Ranipet), T Velazhagan (Vellore Rural) and SRK Appu (Vellore Town) will also participate in the events, the sources added.The police have made elaborate security arrangements ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit.