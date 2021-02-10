STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flag makers expect a windfall as election season nears

Flags are a key element in showcasing the strength of a political party. With Assembly polls around the corner, flag makers have been burning the candle at both ends. 

A worker displaying flags at his shop in Coimbatore city. Around 100 workers, mostly women tailors, are involved in flag-making in the city | U Rakesh kumar

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Flags are a key element in showcasing the strength of a political party. With Assembly polls around the corner, flag makers have been burning the candle at both ends. Months after business ground to a halt due to pandemic-induced lock down, flag makers said sales revived during the local body elections in Kerala in December last.

The demand increased by 50 per cent with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami hitting the campaign trail, and DMK president M K Stalin holding the Makkal grama sabai meetings. Small-scale units in Coimbatore and Tiruppur have their order books full now with Dravidian majors AIADMK and DMK active in electioneering.  BJP, Congress and outfits such as Vanniyar Sangam and Vivasayigal Sangam also contribute to the sales. 

According to Coimbatore South AIADMK MLA Amman K Arjunan, flag and  symbol help public differentiate between parties.  The DMK’s decision to reportedly shun hoardings also augurs well for the business. Singanallur DMK MLA N Karthik said party flags were used more than banners in order to avoid traffic obstruction. “The quantum of order depends on the event. For instance, at least 5,000 flags would be erected for party president Stalin’s campaign,” he added.

Flags made of polyester are much in demand as they are used during public meetings and rallies. “They come in five sizes and are priced between Rs 6 and Rs 120,” said K Jaikumar, proprietor of Gandhiji Khadhar Store located near Clock Tower in Coimbatore. 

Flag makers expect sales to pick up further around February-end. “Orders are likely to start flooding in once parties finalise alliances,” he said.  Kodi Mahesh of Tirupur Flags said flag makers were finding it difficult to arrange labourers because of the pandemic. “However, we are deploying machine printing to meet the shortfall.” 

