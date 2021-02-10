STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Properties of Sasikala, kin attached

A release from Thanjavur District Collector M Govinda Rao said the order to attach the properties of Sasikala was issued in compliance with the Supreme Court order dated February 14, 2017.

VK Sasikala

VK Sasikala. (File photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI/THANJAVUR: Over 1,291.98 acres of land belonging to Riverway Agro products (P) Limited, owned by expelled AIADMK members VN Sudhakaran and J Ilavarasi, were attached by the district administration on Tuesday.

The move follows a Supreme Court judgment pronounced on February 14, 2017. Meanwhile, in Thanjavur city, the district administration attached the properties of VK Sasikala, one-time close aid of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

According to a release from Thoothukudi district administration, the properties belonging to Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi at Vallakulam, Kalvoi, Cherakulam villages in Srivaikuntam taluk and Meerankulam in Sathankulam taluk are entitled to 23 different documents.

The shareholders of Riverway Agro products (P) Limited – VN Sudhakaran and J Ilavarasi, had registered these properties at District Registrar Office, North Chennai, on various dates including July 18, 1994, November 17, 1994, December 22, 1994, February 21, 1995, and January 6, 1995.

According to the release, a total of 26,540 square feet land falling under three survey numbers in the first street of VOC Nagar in Thanjavur city, registered in the name of Lex Property Development (P) limited, was attached. The release also noted that the partners of the company are VN Sudhakaran and J Elavarasi.

The release stated a process is underway to transfer the titles of the properties to the name of Tamil Nadu government. Hence, the revenue earned from the properties, including the rent dues, also belongs to the government now, it added.

