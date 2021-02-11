STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIADMK, BJP demand early, single-day polls

The ruling AIADMK and its ally BJP urged the ECI to complete the election process by the end of April to avoid any hardship to voters. 

Published: 11th February 2021 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora arriving at ITC Grand Chola Hotel for a meeting of party representatives, in Chennai on Wednesday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) officials, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, held meetings with political parties and officials overseeing the election process in Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

The ruling AIADMK and its ally BJP urged the ECI to complete the election process by the end of April to avoid any hardship to voters. The term of the current Assembly ends on May 24. Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Pollachi V Jayaraman, said:

“We have requested the ECI to conduct polls in the fourth week of April so that the voters need not face any hardship due to the peak of summer.” When pointed out that the 2016 elections were held in the month of May, he said: “Considering the experience gathered then, we are now demanding the polls to be conducted in April itself.”

Parties reiterate earlier demand for single-day polling in the State

Echoing the demand to conduct polls in April, BJP State general secretary, KT Raghavan, said, “Schools in the State are now preparing to reopen after a gap of almost a year. The final examinations for all classes are likely to be held in May. As such, the elections should be concluded by the end of April. Moreover, it should be one-day polling, and it should be avoided on the Tamil New Year day.” Meanwhile, representatives of all political parties reiterated their earlier demand for single-day polling in the State to prevent any room for complaints about malpractice.

When asked a few political parties opposing the postal ballot facility introduced for voters above 80 years of age, Jayaraman said, “It is optional. Those who are afraid of Covid infection and the summer heat can exercise their franchise from home. We welcome this measure.” H e added, “Shamianas should be erected in each polling booth considering the summer season. Also, drinking water facilities should be provided to voters. Above the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), an electric light should also be installed.” Responding to the AIADMK’s demand for conducting the polls in April, DMK’s organising secretary, RS Bharathi, said: “The DMK is ready to face the elections at any time.

Hence, we haven’t made any specific demand in this regard. But, we demanded one-day polling in the State.” He added, “So far, we have given six representations regarding the election, but haven’t got any response from the EC. On the contrary, the Commission responds to the representations made by AIADMK. There is no safety for EVMs kept in Madhavaram constituency. We have pointed out that purification of electoral rolls is yet to be over.” Bharathi also alleged that two booths in Thondamuthur were shifted to Singanallur at the behest of Minister SP Velumani.

“We have also complained about release of advertisements on government cost. EC has agreed to look into these issues,” he said. Meanwhile, DMDK’s Parthasarathi demanded that the EC direct all parties to make only implementable electoral promises. He also said the entire polling and counting process should be videographed. CPM’s central committee member, TK Rangarajan, urged the EC to take serious steps to issue voter ID cards to those left out. He said, “Although cases were registered against those indulged in bribing voters, nobody has been tried as per the Representation of the People Act. EC should put an end to this unfair and unethical practice of money power in polls.”

