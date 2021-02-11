HC notice to TN on dredging at Pallikaranai marshland

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the State to respond on a plea seeking to restrain it from commencing dredging work in the Pallikaranai marshland, without carrying out scientific study.

According to petitioner G Sundarrajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal, the State government has released Rs 20.30 crore to the principal conservator of forest and chief wildlife warden through a G.O. dated September 4, 2019, for implementation of comprehensive management plan components like eco-restoration, protection and conservation works in Pallikaranai marshland.

“It is common knowledge that dredging work, if undertaken, will make Pallikaranai marsh non-existent. However, the State has allocated `30 crore for removal of debris, dredging and desilting,” he said.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjeeb Banerjee and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy recording the submissions made by the petitioner ordered the State to respond to the plea in four weeks.