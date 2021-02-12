STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu reports 483 Covid-19 positive cases, six deaths

After 137 people were discharged, the capital had 1,562 active cases on the day.

Published: 12th February 2021 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 11:44 PM

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 483 Covid-19 positive cases and six deaths on Friday, taking the tally to 8,44,173 and toll to 12,408. The State also vaccinated 15,856 people and will begin offering the second dosage of the shot against Covid on Saturday.

Chennai reported 142 cases and one death.

Among those being treated is Pazha Nedumaran, the president of the Tamilar Desiya Munnani. The octogenarian was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Thursday with a fever and cough. He tested positive on Friday.

“About 25 per cent of his lungs are affected but his condition is currently stable," said Dr E Theranirajan, the hospital’s dean.

Meanwhile, Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 45 cases, 11 and 21 cases respectively.

Five passengers, four from West Bengal and one from Bangladesh who travelled by road, tested positive for the virus.

The State tested 55,290 samples and 55,128 people on the day. After 486 people were discharged the State had 4,285 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased two did not have any comorbid conditions.

According to the Health Department data, 10,210 healthcare workers, 3,137 frontline workers and 2,509 police were vaccinated on the day, against a capacity to inoculate 62,700 people.

