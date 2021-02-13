STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Left roofless and vulnerable to assaults

Residents are of the opinion that the Smart City project offers nothing much for the street dwellers and the Corporation should at least construct more night shelters for women and the aged.

Published: 13th February 2021 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Street dwellers across the city are in need of help. With shelter homes unable to accommodate all of them owing to a restriction of taking not more than 150 persons at each facility, many are left roofless and vulnerable to attack by miscreants. The lack of identity cards has also been cited as a reason for many of them not getting accommodation at the shelters.

Residents are of the opinion that the Smart City project offers nothing much for the street dwellers and the Corporation should at least construct more night shelters for women and the aged.

Selvi (40), a homeless woman staying near Aristo bridge, said, “We cannot use the shelters as they allow only people having a proper identity card issued by the Corporation. A card is issued only after we produce certain documents, which many of us do not possess. Currently, drug addicts and miscreants disturb us at night, demand money and try to misbehave with us. The authorities should make some relaxation as regards the identity card rule.”

Marimuthu (68), another street dweller, said,”I lost my personal documents while travelling from one city to another. Getting an identity card is now difficult. Several people like me  are not having any document. Many of us are facing lot of trouble from miscreants during the night. The Corporation should consider constructing some shelters for us, perhaps in the Smart City project which they are raving about.”

A senior Corporation official said, “We have three night shelters in the city managed by NGOs. We have insisted on identity cards only to ensure safety. We will consider this issue ,come up with a solution and find a way to accomodate the homeless in the city.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
street dwellers shelter homes
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp