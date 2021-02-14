Seventh phase of Keezhadi excavation launched

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday inaugurated the seventh phase of excavation at Keezhadi through videoconference. Following the inauguration, District Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy said that the seventh phase excavation will go on for a period of six months from the Centre Advisory Board of Archeology in Keezhadi and its cluster villages Manalur, Agaram and Konthagai.

Palaniswami also inaugurated the construction works for the International Standard of Archaeological Museum to be set up in Keezhadi, at an estimated cost of Rs 12.21 crore. The museum would house 2,600 artefacts that were unearthed during the sixth phase excavation in Keezhadi and its cluster villages, said the Collector. “It is proof of the rich Tamil culture and heritage.

It would prove beneficial for the students and archeological experts from across the globe,” he added.

Archaeology Deputy Director Sivanadham, Revenue Tehsildar Muthukaluvan, Keezhadi Panchayat President Venkatasubramanian, Konthagai Panchayat President Deepalakshmi and other officials also participated.