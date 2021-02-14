STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Seventh phase of Keezhadi excavation launched

Palaniswami also inaugurated the construction works for the International Standard of Archaeological Museum to be set up in Keezhadi, at an estimated cost of Rs 12.21 crore.

Published: 14th February 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Keezhadi

File image of a water channel which was unearthed during the fifth phase of archaeological excavation at Keezhadi in Sivaganga district. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday inaugurated the seventh phase of excavation at Keezhadi through videoconference. Following the inauguration, District Collector  P Madhusudhan Reddy said that the seventh phase excavation will go on for a period of six months from the Centre Advisory Board of Archeology in Keezhadi and its cluster villages Manalur, Agaram and Konthagai.

Palaniswami also inaugurated the construction works for the International Standard of Archaeological Museum to be set up in Keezhadi, at an estimated cost of Rs 12.21 crore. The museum would house 2,600 artefacts that were unearthed during the sixth phase excavation in Keezhadi and its cluster villages, said the Collector. “It is proof of the rich Tamil culture and heritage.

It would prove beneficial for the students and archeological experts from across the globe,” he added.
Archaeology Deputy Director Sivanadham, Revenue Tehsildar Muthukaluvan, Keezhadi Panchayat President Venkatasubramanian, Konthagai Panchayat President Deepalakshmi and other officials also participated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keezhadi
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp