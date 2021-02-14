PM Modi's Tamil Nadu visit ‘non-political’, no alliance talks expected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three works, completed at a cost of Rs 4,486.40 crore and will lay foundation for two more projects to be executed at a total cost of Rs .3,640 crore.

The completed works to be inaugurated are: Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension completed at a cost of Rs 3,770 crore, fourth railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu (Rs 293.40 crore), electrification of single line section in Villupuram - Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur (Rs 423 crore).

He will lay foundation for the extension, renovation and modernisation of the Grand Anicut Canal System (Rs 2,640 crore) and also for the Discovery Campus of II T Madras (Rs 1,000 crore). Though the Prime Minister is visiting Tamil Nadu amidst speculations about finalisation of the AIADMK-led alliance, the BJP leaders said his visit is official in nature and not political.

P Sudhakar Reddy, co-incharge of BJP affairs in Tamil Nadu, at Thiruvotriyur told reporters that there are less chances for alliance-related talks during the Prime Minister’s visit on Sunday. “Once the election notification is issued, talks about alliance will begin,” he added. BJP in-charge for Tamil Nadu, CT Ravi too said the same.

Sources said Bangaur Adigalar is likely to call on the PM at Nehru Indoor Stadium where the inaugural and foundation laying function is held. Amidst the tight schedule of Modi, 15 minutes have been reserved for informal meetings. Adigalar and others are likely to meet him. CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam are also expected to meet him there.