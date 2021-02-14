STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi’s official function in Chennai had political overtones

Published: 14th February 2021 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam during the function held in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Thirumurthi Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was an official function but there was no dearth for political overtones on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for many works in Tamil Nadu, when the state is scheduled to face Assembly elections in just three months.

At the end of the event at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Modi, called Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami who was sitting next to him and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam who was sitting next to Governor Banwarilal Purohit closed to him, hold their hands and raised them with a smile on his face.

Ever since Palaniswami was announced as Chief Ministerial candidate, Panneerselvam is yet to launch his campaign for Assembly elections and mostly he has been keeping a low profile. This has given room for speculations, after the release of VK Sasikala. But on Sunday, Modi’s gesture of holding the hands of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam together, in a way conveyed the Prime Minister’s wish that both should work together for the elections.

Sources said after the function was over, the Prime Minister had an informal chat with the Chief Minister for a few minutes. In his 40-minute speech, the Prime Minister touched upon many issues that have political relevance and are likely to be issues of debate during the election. This includes how the Central government facilitated the renaming of Devendra Kula Vellalar sub-sects, taking care of Sri Lankan Tamils as well as the welfare of Tamil Nadu fishermen.

The Prime Minister said the Central government has accepted their long-standing demand of seven sub-sects to be known as Devendrakula Velalar. “They will now be known by their heritage name and not the six to seven names listed in the Schedule to the Constitution. The draft Gazette to amend the Constitutional schedule to correct their name as Devendra Kula Vellalar has been approved by the central government. It will be placed before the Parliament before the start of the next session.”

Thanking the Tamil Nadu government for the detailed study done on this demand, Modi recalled how his meeting with the representatives of Devendra Kula Vellala community was emotional five years ago. “During the meeting, their sadness could be seen. Colonial rulers took away their pride and dignity. For decades nothing happened. They pleaded to many governments but nothing changed. I told them one thing. I said that their name Devendra rhymes with my own name- Narendra,” Modi recounted.

Stating that he had understood their emotions, Modi said, "This decision is more than a change of name. It is about justice, dignity and opportunity. We all have lots to learn from the culture of the Devendra Kula community. They celebrate harmony, friendship and brotherhood. Theirs was a civilisational movement. It shows their self-confidence and self pride - ‘Atma Gaurav’.”

Explaining the welfare measures extended to the Lankan Tamils, the Prime Minister also mentioned the problems faced by Tamil Nadu fishermen. “The problem faced by our fishermen is long-standing. I do not wish to go into the history of the problem. But let me assure you that my government will always protect their rightful interests,” he said. Modi also pointed out that the Centre had ensured early release whenever fishermen were apprehended in Sri Lanka. "More than 1,600 have been released during our tenure. Currently, there is no Indian fisherman in Sri Lankan custody. Similarly, three hundred and thirteen boats have also been released and we are working for the return of the rest of the boats."

Ministers, AIADMK functionaries including former Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai, AIADMK Deputy Coordinators KP Munusamy and R Vaithilingam, Leaders of AIADMK's alliance parties - TMC president GK Vasan, PMK president GK Mani, DMDK's senior functionaries Azhagapuram Mohanraj and B Parthasarathi, BJP functionaries were present on the occasion.

Within the stadium, youth wearing T-Shirts with the words 'Annan Edappadiyaar Vaazhga' (Long Live Edappadiyaar) raised slogans in praise of the Chief Minister. A set of youth also seen with T-Shirts with a slogan 'Modiji Vaazhga' in praise of the Prime Minister. A large number of cadres of AIADMK and BJP gave a warm reception to the Prime Minister on his way and Modi waved hands at them. A large posse of police personnel were on duty around the stadium and on the way from the helipad to the stadium. Traffic diversions were made in view of the Prime Minister's visit to Chennai.

