Poachers ‘not guilty’ of 19 tiger deaths in 3 years

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the last three years, Tamil Nadu has reported 19 tiger deaths. Though there were quite a few unnatural tiger deaths last year – such as the infamous poisoning deaths at Pollachi in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) -- the State still claims there isn’t a single case of poaching.

Babul Supriyo, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change presented the data in Parliament while replying to a question on a large number of wild animal deaths. In all, India has lost a staggering 303 tigers since 2018, of which 109 deaths are deemed natural; seven unnatural but not attributed to poaching (includes tigers death due to accidents, tigers eliminated in conflict events etc); 55 poaching, 27 seizure and 105 are under scrutiny.

Out of total 19 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu, 9 deaths are currently under scrutiny. In comparison, Madhya Pradesh has reported the highest number of tiger deaths (88) followed by Maharashtra (55) and Karnataka (39). A senior forest official told Express that there was conclusive evidence to establish poaching angle to the two tiger deaths at Pollachi in April last year. The post mortem of the felines has attributed the death to consumption of a poisoned boar. Forest officials at that time had ruled out poaching as a cause of death. “The deaths are still under scrutiny,” the official said.

There was also a mysterious death of a tigress in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in November last year. The carcass was found near Achakarai in the Singara Forest Range with no visible external injury marks. This was also a suspected case of poisoning. MTR officials had saved two tiger cubs in the vicinity of the carcass. Another forest official said that the probe has been slow. “We cannot rule out poaching being the cause. There was an intelligence input from Delhi that a large poaching gang from one of the infamous tribes from North India had camped in and around Nilgiris.

They were tracked but they managed to give a slip to the officials.” Meanwhile, questions are being raised on the deployment plan of Elite Force, which was announced on the floor of the assembly in May, 2018. Two units of elite force had undergone extensive training and the objective of the force was to meet emergencies like incidence of smuggling, encroachment, major fire and human-wildlife conflict etc.

However, despite the rise in human-animal conflict in the State and series of elephant deaths being reported under unusual circumstances, the elite force hasn’t been put to proper use.

Nine deaths under scrutiny at present

Out of total 19 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu, 9 deaths are currently under scrutiny. Madhya Pradesh has reported the highest number of tiger deaths 88 followed by Maharashtra (55) and Karnataka (39). A forest official told Express there was conclusive evidence to establish poaching angle in deaths of two tigers at Pollachi in April last year.