Five women killed as vehicle plunges into roadside canal in Tamil Nadu
16th February 2021
TUTICORIN: Five women were killed and 30 injured when a mini-cargo vehicle carrying women went out of control and plunged into a roadside canal near here on Tuesday,police said.
The women were on their way to work when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into a small canal at Maniyachi,they said.
The injured were admitted to the government medical college hospital, police added.