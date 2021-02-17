STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Now, crop insurance for shrimp farmers

Officials from leading insurance companies, farmers, farmer representatives, scientists and other stakeholders participated.

Published: 17th February 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

shrimp

Image of shrimp used for representational purpose.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai-based Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA) is working on modalities to introduce crop insurance for shrimp farmers- who are highly vulnerable to suffering total losses. A consultation meeting was recently organised at CIBA to develop a pragmatic crop insurance product for shrimp aquaculture. Officials from leading insurance companies, farmers, farmer representatives, scientists and other stakeholders participated.

KK Vijayan, director, CIBA told Express, “The shrimp farming industry in India has transformed from a traditional fishing system to a capital oriented semi-intensive system. Availability of large areas of suitable coastal land has led to a phenomenal growth of this industry. Official statistics show shrimp farming accounts for about 70 per cent of Indian seafood exports revenue to the tune of Rs 35,000 crore. 

“However, it is an investment intensive and risk laden farming activity. After white spot disease caused extensive damage globally in 1994 and The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) declared crop holiday in 1995, there hasn’t been any insurance cover for shrimp farmers,” Vijayan said.

Adoption of better management practices, bio-security measures including aquatic health management and use of Specific Pathogen Free (SPF) shrimp seeds, helped to tackle the disease issues in the Indian shrimp farming clusters. Institutional support in the form of bank credit and insurance would further support the farmers in adoption of good aquaculture practices and ensure sustainability of the production system,” Vijayan argued.   

Insurance companies have been reluctant to provide insurance cover to shrimp farming assuming that it is a risky farming venture. “CIBA has been sensitizing insurance companies and facilitating them with scientific data that shrimp farming with adoption of better management practices is sustainable and needs institutional support,” the official said.  T Ravisankar, principal scientist from Social Sciences Division, CIBA, said institutional insurance was the need of the hour and it would create a win-win situation for both insurance companies and farmers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
shrimp farmers crop insurance
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (File photo| ANI)
Remote working model presents huge opportunities to tap Indian talent: IBM CEO
Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata (Photo | ANI)
Bengal polls: Actor Yash Dasgupta, six others from Tollywood join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp