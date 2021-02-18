STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahead of Assembly polls, all liquor shops in Puducherry ordered to install CCTV cameras

The Election Commission has already directed the Puducherry excise department to ensure there is no illegal movement of liquor to Tamil Nadu, particularly arrack which is not produced and sold there

Deputy Commissioner Excise T Sudhakar holding a meeting with liquor shop licensees on Thursday (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, all liquor shops in Puducherry have been directed to install CCTV cameras by the excise department.

The Deputy Commissioner (Excise) T Sudhakar who held a meeting relating to the upcoming elections with licensees of all categories of liquor shops on Thursday said they were directed to abide by all the provisions of the Puducherry Excise Act and Rules.

CCTV cameras need to be installed in all premises including arrack shops. With liquor being used by political parties to induce voters to vote for them in the election, he cautioned that it should not be sold illegally beyond the time specified by the election department. "If this is done, a case will be registered and the shop will be sealed," he cautioned them.
 
Proper registers should be maintained on a daily basis and the data should be submitted. They should also follow the time limit and other restrictions imposed by the department.

The Deputy Commissioner also cautioned those in the liquor business not to indulge in any sort of illegal liquor sale or transport etc. The licensees were warned that any illegality will lead to sealing of shops and subsequent criminal action. Electoral officers, flying squad officers and sector officers of all constituencies are given the power of Excise Inspector and take action in case of a violation.

He sought the cooperation of everyone in the conduct of free and fair elections by strict compliance with excise rules.

The Election Commission has already directed the Puducherry excise department to take measures to ensure that there is no illegal movement of liquor to Tamil Nadu, particularly arrack which is not produced and sold in the neighbouring state.

