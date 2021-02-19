STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Asia’s biggest livestock institute to be opened in Salem on February 22

Stating that DMK was the only government to be dissolved on corruption charges, the minister said, “Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is a farmer ensuring good governance in the State.

Published: 19th February 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Poultry farmers

Representational Image

By Express News Service

SALEM: Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan on Thursday said that Asia’s biggest Advanced Institute for Integrated Research in Livestock and Animal Science (AIIRLAS) will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister on February 22.

The AIIRLAS, which also accommodates the State’s fifth veterinary college, was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,023 crore on 1,100 acres at Thalaivasal. After inspecting the spot, the minister told mediapersons,

“The institute has 20 buildings in total over 3.72 lakh sq ft. Works are underway to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to the facility at the cost of Rs 260.16 crore. Besides, AIIRLAS’s research centre will attract researchers from across the globe.” Radhakrishnan further said that the sixth and the seventh veterinary colleges would soon be inaugurated in Theni and Udumalaipet (Tiruppur), respectively. 

Stating that DMK was the only government to be dissolved on corruption charges, the minister said, “Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is a farmer ensuring good governance in the State. He is an affable leader too. DMK could not bear this and took to criticising him.” 

Collector S A Raman, District Revenue Officer (DRO) R Diwakar, Project Director for DRDA N Aruljothi Arasan and Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank Chairman R Elangovan also accompanied the minister. Earlier, Principal Secretary for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department K Gopal visited the AIIRLAS and held a discussion with the officials concerned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
livestock institute Salem
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp