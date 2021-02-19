STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami to lay foundation stone for Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar Link scheme on Sunday

The second phase will benefit 220 lakes and 23,245 acres of land in Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram. A 109-km long canal will be constructed from south Vellaru to Vaigai.

Published: 19th February 2021 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami  (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will lay the foundation stone for the Cauvery-Vellaru-Vaigai-Gundar Link scheme on Sunday. He will be inaugurating the Rs 6,941 crore-first phase of the project at Kunathur in Viralimalai. The project is a long-held dream of the people from Tamil Nadu’s southern districts.

The first phase of the project will connect the surplus Cauvery water from Mayanur Dam in Karur through the arid areas in Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai and Virudhunagar districts with the Gundar River. Under this, a 118.45 km canal will be constructed from Kattalai Canal to South Vellaru in Pudukkottai and will irrigate 42,170 acres of agricultural land and 342 lakes in Karur, Tiruchy and Pudukkottai.

The second phase will benefit 220 lakes and 23,245 acres of land in Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram. A 109-km long canal will be constructed from south Vellaru to Vaigai.

In the third phase, 492 lakes and 44,547 acres of land in Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram will benefit through a 34-km long canal from Vaigai to Gundar.

The Rs 14,400 crore, 262-km river-linking project will divert 6,300 cubic feet of surplus water during floods and increase the groundwater levels in southern districts to meet drinking water needs.

The Chief Minister will also be inaugurating a Rs 3,384 crore project to reconstruct, expand and renovate irrigation infrastructure in the Cauvery sub-basin. This will ensure that 4,67,345 acres of agricultural lands get water for irrigation from 987 km-long 21 rivers in Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.  

The oldest irrigation structures in Cauvery delta will be equipped with SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) technology at a cost of Rs 72 crores. The project will increase the irrigation capacity by 20%.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar Link scheme Edappadi K Palaniswami Tamil Nadu government Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp