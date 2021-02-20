HC pulls up finance secretary for disobeying order, seeks explanation

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday reprimanded the State Secretary of Finance (Salaries) Department for disobeying the orders passed by the court and sought an explanation from him. Justice M S Ramesh was hearing a contempt petition filed by one S Dhanalakshmi, a government school teacher, who has been awaiting reimbursement of her medical expenses since 2019.

The judge cited that the District Level Empowered Committee recommended disbursal of Rs 1.22 lakh to Dhanalakshmi in September 2019 and two months later, the court also directed the Secretary to disburse the eligible amount to Dhanalakshmi based on the Committee's recommendations. However, the Secretary failed to take action, leading to the contempt petition, he added.

However, even after the contempt petition was filed, the officer was not cooperating and the case had to be adjourned nearly seven times, the judge observed. As a result, when the matter was listed on January 7, 2021, Justice Ramesh issued statutory notice for the personal appearance of the Secretary.

But, ignoring the said notice, the Secretary has passed a G.O. on January 19, 2021, reappraising the merits of Dhanalakshmi's claim and fixing Rs 2,570 as the eligible amount, the judge noted.

"This callous and careless attitude in dealing with the order of the High Court shows the utter disregard the Contemnor/ Secretary to Government, Finance (Salaries) Department has to the sanctity of Law," Justice Ramesh said and sought an explanation from him within 15 days as to why not he be punished. The matter was adjourned to March 18.