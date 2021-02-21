Police told to consider allowing Ram Temple campaign with a check

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday directed Madurai City Commissioner of Police to consider allowing a campaign being organised by Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust with reasonable restrictions. The campaign was proposed from February 19 to 27 for spreading awareness among public about construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and raise funds.

However, the Assistant Commissioner (Thilagar Thidal Range) denied permission citing Covid-19 pandemic and possibility of a law and order problem. Challenging the same, the district convenor of the trust, N Selvakumar, moved the court.

Justice R Hemalatha asked while all other restrictions, including those imposed on theatres, shopping malls, etc., have been lifted, why the police denied permission to the campaign citing the pandemic. Saying that the police action of restraining the campaign vehicle was high-handed, she directed the Commissioner to immediately consider and pass appropriate orders on Kumar’s representation by imposing reasonable restrictions.

The trust members told Express that though the court directed the police to pass orders on the representation immediately, no permission has been granted so far.