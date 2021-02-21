Rejuvenate Cauvery, Palaniswami tells Centre 

By Express News Service

CHENNNAI: Making a strong pitch for the Godavari- Cauvery river linking, which could benefit lakhs of people in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare it as a national project.

He made the appeal while addressing the sixth governing council meeting of NITI Aayog. He also requested for Cauvery to be rejuvenated on the lines of the Namami Gange project. “The Centre is requested to accord sanction and extend financial assistance to TN for this at the earliest,” he said.

Speaking on his government’s achievements, Palaniswami said TN was handling the pandemic through concerted efforts. “A series of timely and effective measures, effective RT-PCR testing and tracking, and conduct of fever camps, have ensured a total control of the spread of Covid in our State,” he said.

Stating that TN has been the top-ranked State in the Good Governance Index released by the Centre, he said TN had also received the highest share of investment proposals (16 per cent) in the country during April to September 2020, as per a CARE ratings report.

'10 lakh hectares dry land turned cultivable in last 4 yrs'

“Through the online singlewindow portal, investments worth Rs 22,332 crore, having potential of creating 76,835 jobs, have been cleared. A multi-modal logistics park is being developed in about 150 acres of land near Chennai. Since 2019, Tamil Nadu has attracted investments into 453 major industrial projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 4.07 lakh crore, offering employment to 13 lakh persons.

The new industrial policy also encourages industries to create more jobs,” Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami pointed out. Referring to the achievements in the agriculture sector, the Chief Minister said that the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act, was a historic enactment to protect fertile agricultural lands and safeguard livelihoods of farmers in the Cauvery delta.

In the last four years, 10 lakh hectares of dry land have been converted as cultivable land, benefitting 9.49 lakh farmers, at a cost of Rs 803 crore. This has led to an increase of 34 per cent in area under millets and 27 per cent under oilseeds.

The contribution of the livestock sector to agriculture and allied sectors have increased from 30 per cent in 2011-2012 to 53 per cent in real terms in 2019-2020. Every month, about 10 lakh citizens are served through esevai common service centres, apart from online portals, the Chief Minister added.

Honouring The Best

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday presented Kalaimamani awards for the years 2019 and 2020 to 124 recipients while six personalities received Dr J Jayalalithaa Special

Kalaimamani awards for the years 2019 and 2020 at a simple function organised at the State Secretariat.

Meanwhile, six personalities received three national level awards instituted by the Tamil Nadu government. The CM presented a purse of Rs 50,000 each to nine veteran Kalaimamani awardees. Yesteryear singer S Rajeswari was selected for MS Subbulakshmi Award for 2019, while Vani Jeyaram has been chosen for 2020.