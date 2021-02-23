90 kg ganja seized from Periyakuthagai village, cops spread the net

Antony Fernando By

NAGAPATTINAM: The Q Branch of Tamil Nadu police retrieved around 90 kg of ganja packed in three sacks from Periyakuthagai village in Vedaranyam block in Nagapattinam district on Sunday night. The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau Crime Investigation Department (NIB- CID) suspect that the contraband was about to smuggled from Vedaranyam to Sri Lanka via sea route.

Speaking to TNIE, V Barath Srinivas, DSP of NIB-CID Nagapattinam Zone, said, "Our bureau had arrested one 'Ceylon' Sekar (61) from Madurai district in Chennai a few days ago. We believe that he is the kingpin in cannabis smuggling from the coastal districts to Sri Lanka. Once the news of his arrest came out in the media, smugglers are abandoning their consignments."

The Q Branch found the sacks amid bushes in Periyakuthagai around 10 pm on Sunday. No arrests have been made so far and the Q branch handed over the consignment to NIB- CID officials on Monday.

'Ceylon' K Sekar was wanted in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle about 170 kg cannabis from the shores of Velivayal village in Sethubhavachatram block of Thanjavur district on October 2, 2020. At least three persons who were allegedly trying to smuggle cannabis to Sri Lanka were arrested in that connection.

"Sekar had served 10 years in prison after being convicted for smuggling heroin. He returned to smuggling after release. He is wanted in cases in several districts. We believe that the Periyakuthagai bust is a work in connection with Sekar," said J Balamurugan, Inspector from NIB-CID.

The NIB-CID had been looking out for him or the past four months. They arrested him in Choolaimedu in Chennai on February 19. A special court in Thanjavur remanded him to Papanasam Subjail on the next day.