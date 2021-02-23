STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

90 kg ganja seized from Periyakuthagai village, cops spread the net

The Q Branch found the sacks amid bushes in Periyakuthagai around 10 pm on Sunday. No arrests have been made so far and the Q branch handed over the consignment to NIB- CID officials.

Published: 23rd February 2021 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Ganja trade illustration. (File Photo)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The Q Branch of Tamil Nadu police retrieved around 90 kg of ganja packed in three sacks from Periyakuthagai village in Vedaranyam block in Nagapattinam district on Sunday night. The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau Crime Investigation Department (NIB- CID) suspect that the contraband was about to smuggled from Vedaranyam to Sri Lanka via sea route.

Speaking to TNIE, V Barath Srinivas, DSP of NIB-CID Nagapattinam Zone, said, "Our bureau had arrested one 'Ceylon' Sekar (61) from Madurai district in Chennai a few days ago. We believe that he is the kingpin in cannabis smuggling from the coastal districts to Sri Lanka. Once the news of his arrest came out in the media, smugglers are abandoning their consignments."

The Q Branch found the sacks amid bushes in Periyakuthagai around 10 pm on Sunday. No arrests have been made so far and the Q branch handed over the consignment to NIB- CID officials on Monday.

'Ceylon' K Sekar was wanted in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle about 170 kg cannabis from the shores of  Velivayal village in Sethubhavachatram block of Thanjavur district on October 2, 2020. At least three persons who were allegedly trying to smuggle cannabis to Sri Lanka were arrested in that connection.

"Sekar had served 10 years in prison after being convicted for smuggling heroin. He returned to smuggling after release. He is wanted in cases in several districts. We believe that the Periyakuthagai bust is a work in connection with Sekar," said J Balamurugan, Inspector from NIB-CID.

The NIB-CID had been looking out for him or the past four months. They arrested him in Choolaimedu in Chennai on February 19. A special court in Thanjavur remanded him to Papanasam Subjail on the next day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ganja Narcotics Intelligence Bureau NIB- CID
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp