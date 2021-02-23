STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fully electrified rail network in TN in 30 months: Piyush Goyal

In addition, escalators have been commissioned at six stations – Egmore, Mambalam, Tambaram, Tiruvallur, Erode and Thanjavur – at Rs 16.61 crore.

Published: 23rd February 2021 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Keeping in line with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget announcement of 100 per cent route electrification by December 2023, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the entire rail network in the State will be electrified within 30 months. The minister was dedicating a host of infrastructure projects related to passenger amenities and facilities at various railway stations in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka through videoconference on Sunday.

Stating that construction of the first-ever vertical bridge at Pamban will facilitate easier access for pilgrims visiting Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi, Piyish Goyal said, “We have provided 100 per cent LED lighting in all railway stations and service buildings in Tamil Nadu. It also boasts of the first green corridor, a 114-km stretch from Rameswaram to Manamadurai.”

For passenger safety and convenience, foot over bridges have been provided at 10 places – Ambattur, Arakkonam, Elavur, Mambalam, Mettupalayam, Tirupur, Gangaikondan, Kadayanallur, Nagercoil and VanchiManiyachchi – at Rs 23.32 crore. “These bridges will enhance passenger mobility and ease crowd dispersal, minimising the chances of mishaps. In addition, escalators have been commissioned at six stations – Egmore, Mambalam, Tambaram, Tiruvallur, Erode and Thanjavur – at Rs 16.61 crore. Lift facilities (Rs 2.38 crore) have also been provided at Coimbatore and Nagercoil stations,” added Goyal.He also said video surveillance systems have been installed at Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Erode, Salem, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and 13 other stations in the State.

Doubled speed of electrification: Minister

Goyal said the railways is committed to making Tamil Nadu a fully-electrified network so that there is no pollution due to the national transporter. He said that the speed of electrification had been doubled in the last six to seven years

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electrified rail Piyush Goyal Tamil Nadu Elections Indian Railways
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp