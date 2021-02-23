Fully electrified rail network in TN in 30 months: Piyush Goyal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Keeping in line with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget announcement of 100 per cent route electrification by December 2023, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the entire rail network in the State will be electrified within 30 months. The minister was dedicating a host of infrastructure projects related to passenger amenities and facilities at various railway stations in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka through videoconference on Sunday.

Stating that construction of the first-ever vertical bridge at Pamban will facilitate easier access for pilgrims visiting Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi, Piyish Goyal said, “We have provided 100 per cent LED lighting in all railway stations and service buildings in Tamil Nadu. It also boasts of the first green corridor, a 114-km stretch from Rameswaram to Manamadurai.”

For passenger safety and convenience, foot over bridges have been provided at 10 places – Ambattur, Arakkonam, Elavur, Mambalam, Mettupalayam, Tirupur, Gangaikondan, Kadayanallur, Nagercoil and VanchiManiyachchi – at Rs 23.32 crore. “These bridges will enhance passenger mobility and ease crowd dispersal, minimising the chances of mishaps. In addition, escalators have been commissioned at six stations – Egmore, Mambalam, Tambaram, Tiruvallur, Erode and Thanjavur – at Rs 16.61 crore. Lift facilities (Rs 2.38 crore) have also been provided at Coimbatore and Nagercoil stations,” added Goyal.He also said video surveillance systems have been installed at Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Erode, Salem, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and 13 other stations in the State.

Doubled speed of electrification: Minister

Goyal said the railways is committed to making Tamil Nadu a fully-electrified network so that there is no pollution due to the national transporter. He said that the speed of electrification had been doubled in the last six to seven years