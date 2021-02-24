Sonia Gandhi appoints leaders to discuss seat sharing with DMK
According to sources, the leaders will hold talks with DMK tomorrow morning, prior to which they will meet party leaders in Chennai.
Published: 24th February 2021 01:44 PM | Last Updated: 24th February 2021 08:06 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Oommen Chandy and Randeep Surjewala to negotiate seat-sharing with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, said sources on Wednesday.
The leaders are reaching Chennai this afternoon.
According to sources, the leaders will hold talks with DMK tomorrow morning, pier to which they will meet party leaders in Chennai.
Elections are likely to be held for the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly in April-May this year.