Sonia Gandhi appoints leaders to discuss seat sharing with DMK

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Oommen Chandy and Randeep Surjewala to negotiate seat-sharing with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, said sources on Wednesday.

The leaders are reaching Chennai this afternoon.

According to sources, the leaders will hold talks with DMK tomorrow morning, pier to which they will meet party leaders in Chennai.

Elections are likely to be held for the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly in April-May this year.