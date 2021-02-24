We don't concur with teacher’s view: School on controversial question paper calling farmers 'violent maniacs'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After being caught in a viral controversy, the administration of a popular CBSE school in Chennai said that it does not share the view of teacher who set the question paper which called farmers protesting on Republic Day as “violent maniacs” and “miscreants.”After receiving backlash to a revision question paper, the school administration issued a statement on Tuesday, stating reactions they received were ‘diverse’ but said that framing of the question did not reflect views of the institution.

One of the questions said, “The diabolical violence that broke out in the national capital on Republic Day filled the hearts of citizens with condemnation and abhorrence after the farm law protesters went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking police personnel in broad daylight. Write a letter to the editor of a daily newspaper in your city, condemning such terrible, violent acts of miscreants who fail to realise that country comes before personal needs and gains.

Destroying public property, disgracing the national flag, and attacking police personnel are few of the various illegal offences committed, that can never be justified for any reason whatsoever. Suggest a few measures to thwart such violent maniacs who act under external instigation.” The question received a lot of criticism for imposing a point of view on students and branding all farmers with malicious adjectives.

“We have received feedback from various stakeholders - parents, alumni, teachers and the general public. Ours being a diverse country, it has not been surprising that the feedback has also been quite diverse - from expletive-laden hate messages to solemn support for the institution that has been providing high quality, affordable education over the last 50 years,” the administration said.

The management said, “The highlighted wording of the question was framed by a teacher, did not reflect views of the institution.” But the statement was followed by a ‘however’, “We do take pride in striving towards making education relevant, contextual. We believe in the need to nurture independent thinking among children and also abide by the principles enshrined in the Constitution,” the statement read.

“With highly qualified and dedicated faculty, staff and students, the school has carved a niche for itself in the academic domains of the country and will continue to do so in times to come,” the management said.