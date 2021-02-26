STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Court orders interim stay on mining tender in Krishnagiri

The Madras High Court has granted an interim stay on the tender called by the Krishnagiri district administration for mining minerals in the district, till March 3.

Published: 26th February 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted an interim stay on the tender called by the Krishnagiri district administration for mining minerals in the district, till March 3. It also issued a notice to the State and the Union governments to file a detailed report.

The notice was issued when the court was hearing a plea filed by former MP of Dharmapuri, R Thamaraiselvan, alleging the administration flouted the Central government’s laws for mining minerals in 19 quarries present in the district. 

The plea sought to quash the tender notification for mining minerals in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. The MP stated that for mining such minerals, the State has to obtain clearance from the Centre before calling for tenders, but it did not do so,

The petitioner submitted that the District Survey Report for Krishnagiri stated that the presence of a large range of minerals such as apatite, corundum, copper, gold, iron, ore, molybdenum lead, limestone, karkar, vermiculite, black granite, rough rock, etc. are reported from the district.

Despite the conditions imposed by the Centre on the awarding of tenders and granting mining clearances in the State, the State did not follow the rules, the petitioner alleged. Earlier, a Division Bench ruled that the State shall not execute the lease deed in favour of the successful tenderer and hand over the possession of the sites. However, the government issued a fresh tender notification, following which the petitioner moved the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Krishnagiri
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes

Govt of India releases new rules for social media, OTT platforms<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dmIInWwE9S4" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-w

A health worker takes an RT-PCR test in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's Oval Maidan to be closed due to spike in Covid-19 cases
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp