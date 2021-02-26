Court orders interim stay on mining tender in Krishnagiri

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted an interim stay on the tender called by the Krishnagiri district administration for mining minerals in the district, till March 3. It also issued a notice to the State and the Union governments to file a detailed report.

The notice was issued when the court was hearing a plea filed by former MP of Dharmapuri, R Thamaraiselvan, alleging the administration flouted the Central government’s laws for mining minerals in 19 quarries present in the district.

The plea sought to quash the tender notification for mining minerals in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. The MP stated that for mining such minerals, the State has to obtain clearance from the Centre before calling for tenders, but it did not do so,

The petitioner submitted that the District Survey Report for Krishnagiri stated that the presence of a large range of minerals such as apatite, corundum, copper, gold, iron, ore, molybdenum lead, limestone, karkar, vermiculite, black granite, rough rock, etc. are reported from the district.

Despite the conditions imposed by the Centre on the awarding of tenders and granting mining clearances in the State, the State did not follow the rules, the petitioner alleged. Earlier, a Division Bench ruled that the State shall not execute the lease deed in favour of the successful tenderer and hand over the possession of the sites. However, the government issued a fresh tender notification, following which the petitioner moved the court.