STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Going organic fetches high returns at low input costs for lemon farmer   

Though the process of organic farming is slow, the yield and returns are high, said an organic farmer P Sivakumar, a resident of Koonavelampatti pudur near Andagarlurgate.

Published: 26th February 2021 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: This farmer in the district believes that organic farming has created more business openings, has attracted a lot of buyers, and has benefitted him a lot more compared to producing crops like others.

Though the process of organic farming is slow, the yield and returns are high, said an organic farmer P Sivakumar, a resident of Koonavelampatti pudur near Andagarlurgate, 25 km away from Namakkal.

High returns

Sharing details about his farm, he said that he planted 400 lemon and coconut trees on his five acres of land, and today, lemon is his primary source of income and fetches his annual profits of up to Rs 10 lakh a year approximately.

He added that he is the one who produces lemon through the organic system in the district. "Compared to other cash crops that require high input costs, farmers taking on organic methods can earn high returns on lemon,” he further said.

The 43-year-old farmer also assured that approximately `3,000 to `5,000 rupees could be earned through a tree every year.  Besides, if one registers his name as an organic farmer and obtains certificates from the government, the farmer would be able to get export chances easily while the buyers would also identify the kind of farmers in the local market, he shared.

Elimination middlemen

About the benefits, he said, “Considering the consumers' position, I do not give my products to the middle man. I have customers, including hotels across the State and I send fresh lemons directly to them. In the local market, the price of a couple of fruits stands at Rs 10 to Rs 12. But, I sell them only for Rs 4 or Rs 5. Through this, the consumers would be benefitted."

He began planting lemon nearly four years ago. Despite coming from a farmer's family, he did not adopt the organic system of agriculture. At one stage, the profit was very low and he could not tackle the drought season. After that, following the agriculture university's advice, he commenced following organic agriculture with drip irrigation. “Lemon tree can grow in all sorts of soils, but we have to maintain it properly," he said.

Tips for removing weeds 

Talking about the method in organic farming to remove weeds, he gave a few tips,” Burial and cutting the soil surface are the most effective ways to control the weed seedlings mechanically.  The important thing is to use pesticides from natural sources. The saplings should be planted with a gap of five feet so that we are supposed to ensure the root's growth.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
organic farming crops
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp