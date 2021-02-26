Going organic fetches high returns at low input costs for lemon farmer   

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: This farmer in the district believes that organic farming has created more business openings, has attracted a lot of buyers, and has benefitted him a lot more compared to producing crops like others.

Though the process of organic farming is slow, the yield and returns are high, said an organic farmer P Sivakumar, a resident of Koonavelampatti pudur near Andagarlurgate, 25 km away from Namakkal.

High returns

Sharing details about his farm, he said that he planted 400 lemon and coconut trees on his five acres of land, and today, lemon is his primary source of income and fetches his annual profits of up to Rs 10 lakh a year approximately.

He added that he is the one who produces lemon through the organic system in the district. "Compared to other cash crops that require high input costs, farmers taking on organic methods can earn high returns on lemon,” he further said.

The 43-year-old farmer also assured that approximately `3,000 to `5,000 rupees could be earned through a tree every year. Besides, if one registers his name as an organic farmer and obtains certificates from the government, the farmer would be able to get export chances easily while the buyers would also identify the kind of farmers in the local market, he shared.

Elimination middlemen

About the benefits, he said, “Considering the consumers' position, I do not give my products to the middle man. I have customers, including hotels across the State and I send fresh lemons directly to them. In the local market, the price of a couple of fruits stands at Rs 10 to Rs 12. But, I sell them only for Rs 4 or Rs 5. Through this, the consumers would be benefitted."

He began planting lemon nearly four years ago. Despite coming from a farmer's family, he did not adopt the organic system of agriculture. At one stage, the profit was very low and he could not tackle the drought season. After that, following the agriculture university's advice, he commenced following organic agriculture with drip irrigation. “Lemon tree can grow in all sorts of soils, but we have to maintain it properly," he said.

Tips for removing weeds

Talking about the method in organic farming to remove weeds, he gave a few tips,” Burial and cutting the soil surface are the most effective ways to control the weed seedlings mechanically. The important thing is to use pesticides from natural sources. The saplings should be planted with a gap of five feet so that we are supposed to ensure the root's growth.”