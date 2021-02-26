STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kamal Haasan’s wheel chair jibe irks Karunanidhi supporters

Speaking during MNM’s fourth year inaugural ceremony in Chennai on February 21, Haasan spoke about his interaction with an advisor in the USA.

Published: 26th February 2021 05:52 AM

Actor Kamal Haasan (Photo | EPS) (Photo | Special arrangement)

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: MNM president Kamal Haasan is under attack from supporters of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and others for his remarks that he would not trouble people while sitting in a wheelchair. #Mannippukel_Kamal has been doing the rounds on the social media.

Speaking during MNM’s fourth year inaugural ceremony in Chennai on February 21, Haasan spoke about his interaction with an advisor in the USA. When he sought advise on emerging victorious in politics the advisor said, “Put in 10 years of hard work and we will chalk out a plan in the 15th year. I told him I don’t have 15 years to invest as I am already in my 60s,” said Haasan.

During his speech, Haasan made a reference to the wheelchair, which got the crowd going. The video of the speech, which was released on party’s YouTube Channel on Wednesday, has angered supporters of the late DMK leader M Karunanidhi.

They demanded an apology from Haasan by circulating the clip with #Mannippukel _Kamal. Some shared old pictures of him engaged in an animated conversation with Karunanidhi in a wheelchair. Poet Rajathi Salma tweeted, “TN stands out because one person in a wheelchair, one carrying a urine bag and another with cancer travelled all across the State. Learn to speak responsibly.” Salma was referring to Karunanidhi, Periyar and Anna.

Comments

