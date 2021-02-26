STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sathankulam case: Court urged to fix time limit to complete the trial

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, on Thursday, issued notice to CBI on a petition filed seeking direction to fix a time limit to complete the trial in Sathankulam custodial death case.

Custodial death

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

The petition was filed by J Selvarani of Thoothukudi, wife of deceased trader P Jeyaraj.

Selvarani, in her petition, stated that the CBI already filed chargesheet in connection with the case, and the committal proceedings were initiated in November, 2020. However, the matter is pending before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Madurai for framing of charges, she added.

She alleged that the accused are attempting to influence the witnesses. She also made allegations against the first accused, Inspector Sridhar, that he threatened someone over phone demanding money, when he was produced before the CJM on December 10, 2020. Before the accused succeed in their attempt to influence the witnesses the trial should be completed, she said.

Justice K Murali Shankar, who heard the plea, issued a notice to CBI and adjourned the case to March 9.

