STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Will fulfil JACTO-GEO members’ needs: Stalin

Stalin said members of JACTO-GEO had commenced an indefinite strike on January 22 last year after their demands were not fulfilled.

Published: 01st January 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: DMK on Thursday said the State government had not fulfilled the demands of Joint Action Council of Teachers Organisation- Government Employees Organisations (JACTO-JEO) and added that all reasonable demands will be fulfilled once the DMK forms government after the 2021 Assembly polls.  

In a statement, DMK president MK Stalin criticised Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for not dropping disciplinary action taken against members of JACTO-GEO for staging protest on various demands including dropping the contributory pension scheme and revoking the old pension scheme.

Stalin said members of JACTO-GEO had commenced an indefinite strike on January 22 last year after their demands were not fulfilled. They subsequently withdrew their protest based on the request from the CM. However, disciplinary action was taken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK MK Stalin
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp