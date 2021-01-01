Will fulfil JACTO-GEO members’ needs: Stalin

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: DMK on Thursday said the State government had not fulfilled the demands of Joint Action Council of Teachers Organisation- Government Employees Organisations (JACTO-JEO) and added that all reasonable demands will be fulfilled once the DMK forms government after the 2021 Assembly polls.

In a statement, DMK president MK Stalin criticised Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for not dropping disciplinary action taken against members of JACTO-GEO for staging protest on various demands including dropping the contributory pension scheme and revoking the old pension scheme.

Stalin said members of JACTO-GEO had commenced an indefinite strike on January 22 last year after their demands were not fulfilled. They subsequently withdrew their protest based on the request from the CM. However, disciplinary action was taken.