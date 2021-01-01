STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

With 1 per cent active COVID cases, 1.3 percent positivity, Tamil Nadu begins new year on hopeful note

With sizable population tested, Officials say that this year testing and follow up would be strongly focused on travelers.

Published: 01st January 2021 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

A child seen in 2021 goggles and a mask as precaution against COVID-19.

A child seen in 2021 goggles and a mask as precaution against COVID-19. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With an active caseload of 1.03 percent and a positivity rate of 1.3 percent, Tamil Nadu has begun the new year on a positive note. 

Chennai, on the eve of December 31, did a whopping 11,540 Covid tests. The city’s positivity rate is at 2.4 percent while the active cases are just slightly above one percent.

With a sizable population being already infected in Tamil Nadu, experts suggest a clinical approach to testing for Covid, as well as a focus on travelers from airport and railway stations.

“Random tests across the city could be reduced and doctors must be advised to report symptoms of Covid to civic authorities without fail, so their contacts could be traced down,” said virologist Dr Jacob John. 

He said that testing in airports must continue.

“We still have the infection everywhere in small numbers and the new UK variant spreads faster, however, it is not much different from the previous variants,” he added. Thus, it still puts people who are not infected in a vulnerable position, added John. 

Presently, Tamil Nadu has tested 1,38,88,135 people which is about 17 percent of its population. Among them, 8,18,014 have tested positive.

In Chennai, about 30 lakh people are tested so far, which is slightly below 40 percent of the city’s population. Among them, 2.25 lakh people have tested positive. 

Public health officials said that there won't be any change in the testing and containment measures in the coming months. 

“Same numbers of people would be tested in the coming months as surveillance has to continue. So far, 1936 passengers to UK travel history have been tested. We would strongly continue to monitor the travelers from railway stations and buses as well,” said a health department official. 

With 88,830 fever camps held so far, The Chennai Corporation too is expected to extend the camps for the upcoming months. Officials said the fever camps will continue as long as surveillance is required.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai COVID 19 chennai Coronavirus Tamil Nadu
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp