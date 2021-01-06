Central Armed Police Force called in for Congress-led dharna agitation against LG Kiran Bedi

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Ahead of the dharna agitation planned by Congress and allies under the leadership of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy from January 8 onwards demanding recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, the District Administration has imposed several restrictions and has called in the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) for assisting the police in maintenance of law and order.

Three companies of CAPF have arrived in Puducherry, DGP Balaji Srivastava said.

The DGP said that while the right to protest is a fundamental right and that it can be exercised subject to public order.

But the protest has to be within the framework of the law and the restrictions of the District Administration, adhering to health regulations and maintenance of law and order.

Though there is no restriction on the number of participants for the agitation, they should adhere to covid safety norms of social distance, masks and sanitization and also safety of life and property of the public.

There should not be any hindrance the peaceful and routine life of the general public and obstruction to the functioning of the government.

District Collector cum District Magistrate (DM) Purva Garg on Wednesday has issued regulatory orders under Section 144 Cr PC banning agitation within 500 metres of the Raj Nivas, Legislative Assembly, camp office cum residence of chief minister, ministers, Chief Secretariat, Police Headquarters and Government Covid hospital of JIPMER and Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute.

Besides, any protest or agitations conducted without prior permission from the DM would be considered unlawful assembly.

The venue of the protest is yet to be finalized, with the District administration having imposed several restrictions.

The Congress party, which wanted to organise in front of the Raj Nivas, has now requested Anna square area for organizing the protest.

It is under process, District Collector cum District Magistrate Purva Garg said.

The Sub-divisional magistrate (North) has ordered the closure of Bharathi Park (infront of Raj Nivas) from January 7 until further orders.

The entry to Romain Rolland library (adjoining Raj Nivas) would be permitted only from the Dumas street.

The traffic movement would be altered in view of the agitation, Additional DGP Anand Mohan said. If people face any difficulties, the police control room could be contacted.

Parking of two wheelers and four wheelers of the protestors should be in places notified by the District Administration and then they can proceed to the place of protest.

Meanwhile the BJP has planned a counter protest against the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy for failing to deliver the electoral promises on the same day.

They have sought permission to organize the protest at Muthialpet, which is under consideration by the DM.