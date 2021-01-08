STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Madras HC rap, Tamil Nadu government withdraws order allowing 100 per cent seating in theatres

According to a statement, the TN government has said that only 50 percent seating would be permitted until further orders.

Published: 08th January 2021 07:42 PM

Theatres

The government's decision allowing 100 percent seating in theatres in Tamil Nadu had met with criticism from various quarters. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday withdrew its controversial order permitting 100 percent seating in theatres and said that only 50 per cent seating would be allowed.

This comes in the wake of the Madras High Court order on Friday reversing the state’s decision made on January 4, which increased the seating from 50 per cent to 100 per cent.

ALSO READ: More doctors raise voice against Tamil Nadu govt's move allowing 100% seating in theatres

The Union government, which has only permitted 50 per cent seating in theatres, had also directed the state to comply with its guidelines.

According to a statement, the TN government has said that only 50 per cent seating would be permitted until further orders. However, the state has permitted theatres to run additional shows.

ALSO READ: Ahead of 'Master', 'Eeswaran' release, this junior resident doctor's hard-hitting message to Vijay, Simbu goes viral

The state’s move to permit 100 per cent seating in theatres ahead of the Pongal releases - Vijay’s Master and Silambarasan’s Eswaran - met with criticism among experts.

Notable experts such as Dr Prabdheep Kaur of the National Institute of Epidemiology, virologist Dr Jacob John and infectious diseases specialist at Apollo Hospitals Dr Ram Gopalakrishnan were among those who came out against the move.

