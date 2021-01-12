STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

B.Tech, Diploma offered by IGNOU till 2011-12 valid: AICTE

The council opined that since there is no distance education course in the said subject after these years and these are the last batches who will be granted reliefs.

Published: 12th January 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

board exams, students

For representational purposes (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The B.Tech degrees and Diploma in engineering and technology awarded by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) up to 2011-2012 academic session will be treated as valid, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has said in a recent statement. These two distance learning courses were dropped after the University Grants Commission (UGC) raised objections and said they are in violation of norms and technical courses cannot be offered through distance learning mode.

In 2018, however, the Supreme Court recognised the validity of Diploma and B.Tech awarded by IGNOU to candidates who were enrolled up to the academic year 2009-10, according to an order issued by the Policy and Academic Planning Bureau of the AICTE which added that the Court has also granted some relief to petitioners from the 2010-11 and 2011-12 academic sessions.

The council opined that since there is no distance education course in the said subject after these years and these are the last batches who will be granted reliefs. “The AICTE has no objection for B.Tech degree and Diploma to the students who were enrolled up to the academic year 2011-12 with IGNOU as per Supreme Court judgment and hence are treated as valid as a special case but cannot be taken as precedence and not for post-2012,” AICTE asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IGNOU AICTE B.Tech Diploma 
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp