Puducherry CM directs district administration to withdraw Section 144, paramilitary forces

Published: 12th January 2021 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday directed the district administration to immediately withdraw the prohibitory order promulgated under section 144 Cr.P.C and the deployment of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) personnel in Puducherry for the last five days.

Briefing newspersons, the Chief Minister said that if the district administration failed to do so, he would convene a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in the capacity of the chairperson of the authority and take steps over the issue.

The deployment of CAPF as well as the promulgation of section 144 Cr P.C has been done without his knowledge or any file reaching him in this regard though he holds the home portfolio. It was done on the intervention of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for ensuring her three tier security though their dharna for three days has been peaceful without any untoward incident. Issues in public interest had to be raised and the Secular Democratic Alliance has done it in a democratic way without troubling anyone, said the Chief Minister.

On account of the prohibitory orders and deployment of CAPF personnel, there is apprehension among people who are unable to come to the Bharati Park, head post office, Aurobindo Ashram and Manakkula Vinayagar temple. They are also finding it difficult to come to the Government General Hospital as there is no easy access. No permission was obtained from the concerned minister for clamping prohibitory orders and deploying central forces, he said, adding that this happened because of the intervention of the Lt. Governor.

People are affected and have complained to him, said the Chief Minister, adding that he has spoken to the District Collector cum Magistrate and questioned on whose direction she had issued the orders. He asked her to discuss the matter with the Chief Secretary and withdraw the Section 144 Cr P.C orders. He also spoke to Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and said that officials should not go beyond their powers and take measures for withdrawal of Section 144 Cr P.C, otherwise he would have to convene the SDMA.

