STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

City corporations must create avenues for farmers to sell their produce, says Madras HC

The court observed that no avenues are being created by local bodies to sell the farm produce while the contractors are collecting exorbitant daily charges and harassing the gullible farmers

Published: 13th January 2021 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court wondered why city corporations are not managing markets on their own and instead renting them out to third party contractors resulting in the harassment of vendors. The court also observed that no avenues are being created by local bodies to sell the farm produce while the contractors are collecting exorbitant daily charges and harassing the gullible farmers.

The issue pertains to the collection of an exorbitant amount as daily charges by a private contractor engaged by the Salem Corporation to manage the daily flower market in Salem. A section of flower vendors who moved the plea alleged that the contractor has been collecting exorbitant charges of Rs 100 daily from each of the shops when the corporation had collected only Rs 20.

According to the petitioners' counsel VT Balaji, acting on the complaints on exorbitant charges by the contractor, the Salem Corporation terminated the contract. However, the contractor challenged the show-cause notice in the court.

Justice B Pugalendhi recording the submissions stated that "Considering the plight of the farmers, the government is providing so much subsidy and other welfare schemes for the agriculturists. When the agriculturists are raising their products and intending to sell their produce, there are no avenues set out by the local bodies and they are letting it for lease to private contractors under the guise of toll charges resulting in the harassment of gullible farmers."

The court said, "The corporations are letting out their markets to private contractors... who in turn collect exorbitant toll charges and thereby harassing the vendors and the farmers. This court is inclined to find out as to why the corporation is letting out the private contractors on lease instead of conducting these markets on their own and for what purpose these leases are granted and why not the same shall be done by the corporation itself."

Taking a serious view of the matter, the court appointed N Suresh as amicus curiae to assist it and also suo motu impleaded the secretary, agricultural department and the director, market
committee.

The court adjourned the plea for a detailed report to be submitted on January 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp