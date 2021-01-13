Tamil Nadu reports 671 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 671 Covid-19 cases and eight deaths on Tuesday, taking the tally to 8,27,614 and toll to 12,236. Two more returnees from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the coronavirus. For the first time in several months, Chennai reported less than 200 new cases.

A total of 201 people have returned to the State from the UK between January 8 and 12. Of them, 52 were traced and tested. Two of the 52 tested positive, 47 tested negative and results of three are awaited, the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health said. With two more positive cases, the total number UK returnees who have tested positive for Covid has increased to 26. All the patients who returned from the UK and their positive contacts are being treated in separate isolation wards.

Four others who arrived in the State by road -- two from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Bihar and Karnataka -- have tested positive.

While Chennai reported 194 cases on the day, its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallure reported 42 cases, 20 and 36 cases respectively.

Perambalur district again reported zero cases and 21 districts reported less than 10 new cases on the day.

The state tested 60,563 samples and 60,287 people on the day. After 827 people were discharged, the State had 6,807 active cases. Deaths were reported from four districts. Chennai reported five deaths and Cuddalore, Kancheepuram and Ramanathapuram reported one death each.

Among the deceased, two did not have any comorbid conditions, according to the bulletin. Of them, one was a 38-year-old man from Chennai. He tested positive on January 10 and was admitted in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital at 9.20pm on that day. The patient died less than a day later at 6.15pm on January 11 due to Covid pneumonia/respiratory failure.